Financial Contrast: OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) & Immunomedics (NYSE:IMMU)

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) and Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get OncoCyte alerts:

This table compares OncoCyte and Immunomedics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.77 Immunomedics $290,000.00 70,028.66 -$357.19 million ($1.84) -47.75

OncoCyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunomedics. Immunomedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunomedics has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OncoCyte and Immunomedics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Immunomedics 0 7 4 0 2.36

OncoCyte currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Immunomedics has a consensus price target of $49.55, suggesting a potential downside of 43.61%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Immunomedics.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and Immunomedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% Immunomedics N/A -132.40% -51.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Immunomedics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Immunomedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States. The company also develops IMMU-140, a humanized antibody directed against an immune response target. Its other product candidates include products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, an anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, an anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, an anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. has clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca and MedImmune, to evaluate Imfinzi, a human monoclonal antibody against PD-L1, with sacituzumab govitecan as a frontline treatment of patients with TNBC and urothelial cancer; collaboration agreement with The Bayer Group for the development of epratuzumab; clinical and preclinical collaborations with academic cancer institutions, identifying new cancer indications for sacituzumab govitecan and the biology of the Trop-2 antigen; and research collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to investigate Sacituzumab Govitecan and Labetuzumab Govitecan in preclinical cancer models. Immunomedics, Inc. has a partnership agreement with the Samsung BioLogics Co., Ltd. to manufacture hRS7, an Immunomedics proprietary humanized antibody. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.