First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) EVP Buys $49,759.80 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) EVP Khoi Dang bought 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,750.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FCBP opened at $14.35 on Monday. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 25.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Choice Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Choice Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Choice Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

