First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INBK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

