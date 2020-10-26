First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

FR has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.45. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.4223504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$776,475. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total value of C$423,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,564,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,295,109.11. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $412,100.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

