First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 539,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,855 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,400,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

