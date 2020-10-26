FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.72

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.72 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 1284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

