Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Down 15.9%

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU)’s share price fell 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 785,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 527,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of $153.75 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fission Uranium Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

