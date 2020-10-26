Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $459.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

