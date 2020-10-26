Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Set at C$10.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$9.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,380.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$61.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.0870947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Volkert acquired 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$46,811.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$815,455.78. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$565,820. Insiders sold a total of 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242 in the last ninety days.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

