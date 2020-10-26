Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $0.86. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

