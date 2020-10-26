Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.75-1.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

