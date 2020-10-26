Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT opened at $117.80 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.12 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Freshpet by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.