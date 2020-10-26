FUTURAX Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $10,291.33 and approximately $8,100.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00114026 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000803 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00020904 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00007469 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

