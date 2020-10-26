G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered G Willi-Food International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get G Willi-Food International alerts:

Shares of WILC opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $263.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.59. G Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of G Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for G Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.