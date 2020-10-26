Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $14.01. Galera Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,959,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,549,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

