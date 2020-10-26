Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 721,516 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $51,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,573,000 after purchasing an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 388,291 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,798. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.