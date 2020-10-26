Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Gartner worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,684 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 546,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 73,082 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.02. 1,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,760. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

