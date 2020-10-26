Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00007808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and $1.96 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00236594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01338954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,995,334 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

