Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.25. Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03.

About Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.