General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 6,310 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

