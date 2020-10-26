Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

