Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Up 23.7%

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) rose 23.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.12 and last traded at C$44.03. Approximately 518,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 211,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.58.

MIC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada Inc will post 4.4600002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

