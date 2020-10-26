GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. GGL Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.