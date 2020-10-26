Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $289,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $59.48. 271,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,679,618. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

