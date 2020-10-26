Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.43

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.43 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 243867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

