Givaudan’s (SXYAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62.

About Givaudan

