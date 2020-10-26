Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) and NCR (OTCMKTS:NCR) Head to Head Review

Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) and NCR (NYSE:NCR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and NCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NCR $6.92 billion 0.41 $564.00 million $2.81 7.92

NCR has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payment Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and NCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A NCR 6.72% 31.37% 3.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of NCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of NCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Payment Technologies has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCR has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Payment Technologies and NCR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NCR 0 3 6 0 2.67

NCR has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.54%. Given NCR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NCR is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Summary

NCR beats Global Payment Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry. This segment also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment offers assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions, as well as installation, maintenance, and services for third party networking products and computer hardware. The company's Hardware segment offers multi-function and thin-client ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. NCR Corporation was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

