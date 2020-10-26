Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after purchasing an additional 531,201 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 186,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5,985.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 175,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.99. 17,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

