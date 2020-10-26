Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) vs. RE/MAX (OTCMKTS:RMAX) Head to Head Contrast

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RE/MAX has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX 6.93% 39.78% 7.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Gate Partners and RE/MAX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A RE/MAX 0 1 3 0 2.75

RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given RE/MAX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and RE/MAX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX $282.29 million 2.25 $25.04 million $1.93 18.18

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of RE/MAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

