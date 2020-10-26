Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €87.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.29 ($97.99).

FME stock opened at €68.64 ($80.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

