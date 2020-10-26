Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $170,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS traded down $5.63 on Monday, hitting $199.41. 58,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

