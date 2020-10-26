Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.34%.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 87,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 738,151 shares of company stock worth $9,416,423 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

