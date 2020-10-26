GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $295,355.10 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $8,755,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 30.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 99.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

