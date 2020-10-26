Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRBK. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.58.

GRBK opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $920.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

