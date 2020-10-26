GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) CEO Purchases $62,750.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,740.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $75,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $88,150.00.

NYSE GP opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

GP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

