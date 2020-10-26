Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNTY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

