Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $71.30 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

