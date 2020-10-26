Harvest Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Vivint Solar comprises approximately 0.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,612,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,939,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSLR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Vivint Solar stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. 683,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,397. Vivint Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. Also, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 53,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,341,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,794 shares in the company, valued at $752,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock valued at $274,174,007. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes.

