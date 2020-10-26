Harvest Management LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1,006.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade makes up 0.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

