Harvest Management LLC Sells 29,800 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Harvest Management LLC lowered its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Qiagen makes up approximately 2.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 64.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.98. 3,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,620. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.