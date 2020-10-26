Harvest Management LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Noble Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Noble Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Noble Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBL remained flat at $$8.46 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.