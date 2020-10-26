Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.13. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.35.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

