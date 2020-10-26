HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

