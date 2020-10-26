HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

HCI stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in HCI Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

