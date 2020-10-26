Head-To-Head Analysis: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) versus fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for fuboTV and Lions Gate Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 0 0 0 N/A Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 55.00%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Lions Gate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28% Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Lions Gate Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 149.73 -$34.36 million N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.43 -$188.40 million $0.38 19.74

fuboTV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lions Gate Entertainment.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

