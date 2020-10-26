Head-To-Head Analysis: Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) vs. Clearfield (OTCMKTS:CLFD)

Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Live Microsystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Clearfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Microsystems and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Clearfield 6.83% 8.00% 7.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Microsystems and Clearfield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearfield $85.03 million 3.46 $4.57 million $0.34 63.47

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Live Microsystems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Live Microsystems and Clearfield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clearfield has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.91%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Live Microsystems.

Volatility and Risk

Live Microsystems has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearfield beats Live Microsystems on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Microsystems Company Profile

Live Microsystems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc. and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc. in August 2013. Live Microsystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and ODC outdoor active cabinet products. In addition, the company offers FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. Further, it provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. Additionally, the company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

