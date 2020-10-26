Head-To-Head Analysis: Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) and FirstCash (OTCMKTS:FCFS)

Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sky Resort International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sky Resort International and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sky Resort International has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Resort International and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Resort International N/A N/A N/A FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sky Resort International and FirstCash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Resort International N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.23 $164.62 million $3.89 14.23

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Resort International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.0% of Sky Resort International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of FirstCash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstCash beats Sky Resort International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Resort International

Sky Resort International Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek and identify a business opportunity. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, marketing, operation, and service of computerized minibars in the hospitality industry. The company was formerly known as Gold Billion Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Sky Resort International Limited in December 2017. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. Sky Resort International Limited is a subsidiary of Richcorp Holdings Ltd.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Resort International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Resort International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.