Head to Head Comparison: AT&T (NYSE:T) vs. Internet Gold – Golden Lines (NYSE:IGLDF)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 6.84% 13.03% 4.66% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $181.19 billion 1.08 $13.90 billion $3.57 7.66 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AT&T and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 4 10 13 0 2.33 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

AT&T beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital and video advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

