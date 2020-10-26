Head to Head Contrast: Industrial Enterprises of America (OTCMKTS:IEAM) & Valvoline (OTCMKTS:VVV)

Industrial Enterprises of America (OTCMKTS:IEAM) and Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Industrial Enterprises of America alerts:

92.3% of Valvoline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Valvoline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Industrial Enterprises of America and Valvoline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Enterprises of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Valvoline 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valvoline has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Valvoline’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valvoline is more favorable than Industrial Enterprises of America.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Enterprises of America and Valvoline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Enterprises of America N/A N/A N/A Valvoline 9.53% -121.96% 10.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial Enterprises of America and Valvoline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Enterprises of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valvoline $2.39 billion 1.57 $208.00 million $1.39 14.61

Valvoline has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Enterprises of America.

Summary

Valvoline beats Industrial Enterprises of America on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Enterprises of America

Industrial Enterprise of America, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and supplying of automotive fluids. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of January 2, 2020, it operated and franchised approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand in the United States and the Great Canadian Oil Change brand in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through distributors. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Enterprises of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Enterprises of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.