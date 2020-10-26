Head-To-Head Review: China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) versus Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX)

China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A Tronox 0.54% 12.07% 1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tronox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Tronox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tronox $2.64 billion 0.51 -$109.00 million $0.47 20.15

China Sun Group High-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tronox.

Volatility & Risk

China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Sun Group High-Tech and Tronox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Tronox 1 0 2 0 2.33

Tronox has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Summary

Tronox beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Sun Group High-Tech Company Profile

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

